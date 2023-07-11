Michael Carrick has offered an indication of what to expect from Middlesbrough in the remainder of the transfer market after a busy last week of business.

Boro moved quickly to secure a number of targets in recent days as the club looks to strengthen their options across the first team squad.

Middlesbrough are hoping to push for Premier League promotion over the next 12 months, but find themselves needing to replace a number of key figures who returned from their loan spells at the Riverside at the end of the last campaign.

Who have Middlesbrough signed already this summer?

Morgan Rogers, Alex Gilbert, Tom Glover, Rav van den Bern and Sammy Silvera have all joined the club as part of their summer transfer plans.

Seny Dieng is the only one of six arrivals that is considered an immediate first team squad member.

The goalkeeper has arrived from QPR in a deal worth a reported £2 million, as Boro moved to replace Zach Steffen between the sticks.

Carrick has claimed that more senior member additions will be made in the coming weeks, with the club’s attention now turning to more experienced names.

The five youngsters that have arrived all have only earned limited game time in their careers so far, but the Middlesbrough manager has assuaged any fears that no more business will be conducted in this transfer window.

“I think all the boys are at a similar age and a similar stage of their career where they want to build on what they’ve achieved so far,” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“We’re happy to help them do that, to push them and help them fulfil their potential.

"There are always different parts to a squad.

“You need the young ones, and you want the ones that underpin that with the talent and the potential.

“You want everyone to be pushing to play, and then of course you have the senior boys as well.

“We’ve got to get the balance right, and we’ll be working to do that throughout the rest of the window.”

Boro finished fourth in the Championship table last season, before being eliminated from the play-offs by Coventry City in the semi-final stages.

Carrick’s side get their new season under way on August 5 with the visit of Millwall to the Riverside.

How much more transfer business do Middlesbrough need to complete this summer?

Middlesbrough’s squad was overly reliant on loan deals last season, with important players like Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer now all gone from the team.

Steffen has been replaced by Dieng, in what should prove a smart move.

But more replacements will need to be signed if Carrick’s side are to compete for a top two or top six finish.

It is set to be a very competitive Championship season ahead, so Boro will need to move quickly to identify and secure their other targets in the coming weeks.

Signing Dieng is a good start to their first-team squad acquisitions, but a lot more work needs to be done before the window closes.