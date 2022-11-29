Michael Carrick offers hint regarding Middlesbrough’s January transfer plans

Michael Carrick has hinted at Middlesbrough’s potential transfer philosophy under his management.

The former midfielder has taken charge of Boro midway through this campaign, and has overseen an upturn in form in recent fixtures.

But with the season on hold due to the winter World Cup, it is only natural for attention to shift towards the upcoming January transfer window.

While the former England international does have a great contact list of people in the game, he has claimed that the character of the player will be more important than their name when weighing up potential deals in the future.

He believes that new signings need to have a desire to compete at the Riverside, hinting that perhaps some big name signings won’t be first on the agenda when looking to improve the team.

“It depends on who’s expensive or not! Listen, that’s part of football, isn’t it?” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“Building relationships and the trust of those you know.

“Hopefully, we will take good players, whether that’s signing them or on loan.

“With loans, hopefully teams will trust us to send their players here knowing we will look after them and they see us doing things in a certain way that they want to be part of.

“Like me, I’m here because I’m excited.

“We want players to be here who want to be here for the right reasons.

“That will obviously be work that we get to in the coming weeks, preparing for what’s ahead, and something to look forward to.”

Boro will be aiming to continue climbing the Championship table when the league resumes in December.

Carrick’s side are currently 14th, having earned 10 points from their last four games, bringing them to within four points of the play-offs.

Up next for Middlesbrough is the visit of Luton Town on 10 December.

The Verdict

Carrick’s contact list in football is quite impressive, so it is easy to assume that he will lean on this for transfer targets come January.

But the midfielder is wise enough to know that bringing in any old name to the club won’t necessarily be to the team’s benefit.

It could potentially be a very important winter window at the Riverside, with reinforcements needed to help close the gap at the top of the table.

It will also be Carrick’s first chance to make his mark on the squad, so it will be quite interesting to see what direction he looks to take with the first team.