Middlesbrough have been transformed under the guidance of Michael Carrick, and fans will be excited to see the journey they go on under the head coach.

Of course, the immediate aim will be to win promotion this season, whether that’s by catching Sheffield United or via the play-offs. However, regardless of what division Boro are in next season, they will feel confident that they can enjoy success under Carrick.

The former Manchester United coach is yet to have a full pre-season with the team, which obviously means a transfer window as well. So, he’s going to want to reshape the squad in the summer and Axel Tuanzebe should be on his radar.

Carrick will know all about the centre-back from his time at Old Trafford, and he would be an improvement on what Boro have right now.

One of Tuanzebe’s main attributes is his pace, which will suit Boro perfectly. Under Carrick, they are a side that takes risks, which includes playing with a high defensive line, so his ability to recover quickly will be very welcome, particularly as the current crop don’t boast that blistering speed.

Furthermore, as you would expect for a player who has come through the ranks with the Red Devils, Tuanzebe is capable in possession, and will be able to start attacks at the back in the way that the boss wants.

In fact, the only real issue for the player has been a lack of game time, which has happened for a combination of reasons, including injury. But, when he’s out on the pitch, the former England U21 international is a pretty complete defender.

At 25, Tuanzebe is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly, something he realistically knows isn’t going to happen under Erik ten Hag. Therefore, he needs to find the right next club for his career and he will recognise that Boro are a club on the way up.

So, it seems a good fit, but it won’t be straightforward for the north-east outfit to get this done, with Stoke City keen on making his current loan move a permanent one.

You would normally think the fact he is with the Potters right now gives them the advantage in any transfer race, but Carrick’s Manchester United connections could put Boro to the front of the queue. And, whether Boro are in the Championship or the Premier League, he should be using those contacts to bring Tuanzebe to Teesside.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.