Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick can't afford to seal his Riverside fate by taking aim at Boro supporters like Aitor Karanka did.

The Teessiders made the play-offs in Carrick's first season in charge back in 2022/23, but having missed out on a top-six finish in 2023/24, it would remain to be seen if he could survive for another term should they fall short again.

Given how much financial backing chairman and owner Steve Gibson has provided him with across both the summer and winter transfer windows in recent times, nothing less than play-off football will do.

Having stood by Carrick after rumours of change, with former Leicester City boss Steve Cooper named as his potential successor, Gibson and the Boro faithful will hope that trust is repaid.

But with the pressure firmly on the Middlesbrough head coach, Carrick must refrain from making the same mistake former head coach Aitor Karanka made that helped seal his fate at the Riverside.

Aitor Karanka put final nail in Middlesbrough coffin by taking aim at Boro supporters

Having overseen a memorable 2015/16 season as Middlesbrough head coach that saw the Teessiders win automatic promotion to the Premier League, Karanka and his side found themselves firmly in the midst of a relegation battle.

A 3-1 home defeat to West Ham in late January 2017 succumbed Boro to their fifth straight game without a win in the top flight, and Karanka felt as though the Riverside crowd contributed to the result.

The Spaniard felt as though Middlesbrough supporters pressured the players into playing with a more direct and long-ball approach, something which he didn't want his team to play, and he took those frustrations out on the fans.

Speaking via Sky Sports, he said: "I was really upset with the last 10 minutes. We didn't play in the way we have to play, in the way we know how to play and it was because the atmosphere was awful today.

"The fans demanded a lot of the players. We don't know how to play in that way. Playing in that way, we didn't create one chance, and the team was broken on the pitch. That's something I don't like at all. We have to improve. (The fans) and we need to understand where we were last season or two seasons ago, and I think these players deserve more respect.

"When you don't have the experience, and I don't know how many thousand people are asking for long balls, at the end you have to play long balls. It's a style we don't know how to play. We didn't play one game or one minute in the Championship (like that) and it's something we have to fix. While I'm here, we won't be playing long balls.

"We tried to play more open because we need to win more games. We tried to be more aggressive, to play forward, and we did. I made decisions to try and score the second goal knowing I was taking the risk that they could break, which I don't like."

Karanka chooses to double down on criticism of Middlesbrough supporters shortly before Boro sacking

Shortly after he made those initial comments, Karanka was asked whether he stood by what he'd said regarding the Middlesbrough supporters, and he did.

Speaking via Sky Sports, he said: "The only thing that I said was that I want respect for my players - that's the most important thing. As a manager, when you have a group of players like them, you can't ask for more. They give 150 percent on the training ground, on the pitch, and when they don't, I am trying to bring the best. So I just asked for respect.

"I have been here for three years and when I arrived here we had 10,000-12,000 people at the stadium. The people who went to the Championship, and I know as a supporter you always support your team, but there was 12,000 people.

"Now there are another 18,000 people at the stadium. These players fought to get the Premier League playing in their style. The people coming now are demanding that these players play in another style.

"The last 10 minutes was the best example. We conceded a goal, we didn't create one chance. In the last seasons, we scored I don't know how many goals in the last minute because we always played in the same style. This is how I feel.

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough record - per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 169 80 40 49 1.66

"We got promoted last season, we reached the final last season because the people who went to the stadium believed in our style and for that reason we're in the Premier League now. Everybody knew that this season was going to be a tough season for everyone. I think it's going really well so far.

"I have been just three years a coach, but I won't ever regret something I have said to defend the players," he added. "I'm not here to say anything about their interpretations.

"I just said the players deserve everything and, as a player, I've played a few years. To play the last five-10 minutes with the stadium almost empty, I don't think it was good for the players who were doing their best."

Middlesbrough would be relegated back to the Championship that season, and these comments would hammer home one of the final nails in Karanka's Riverside coffin, as he was sacked in March.

Michael Carrick must be careful not to endure the same Middlesbrough fate as Karanka did

Karanka's words created a rift between himself and the Middlesbrough supporters that would never really close before his departure, and with results and performances not being where many thought they'd be this season, fan frustration is as high as it's ever been during Carrick's tenure.

With boos growing louder and more widespread across the Riverside following disappointing displays, Carrick can't afford to lose the support of the Boro faithful in the way Karanka did, as he has spoken about needing the fans to create a positive atmosphere.

Speaking via The Northern Echo, he said: "I totally understand the situation. I get it, I’ve been involved in football a long time and understand what results do and things that it can create both ways.

"It’s something you’ve got to accept and it’s up to us to put things into the game with energy and a performance level for the supporters to get behind us and create that support, noise and atmosphere. We’d obviously love them to do that. We need the support, the boys thrive off it.

"I understand the disappointment and frustration of supporters because they want and expect results and come to watch winning teams, exciting football and goals. I understand that, but the boys are giving everything they can in terms of effort and attitude. We need to find better ways, and I need to find better ways alongside them.

"We ask the supporters to be right behind us because the intentions are there from all of us and we care deeply about it and we are hugely motivated now more than ever to try and put this thing that we’ve got going on to the right track. We need the supporters with us to do that."

While the results aren't there, Carrick has to tread carefully now more than ever and avoid repeating the mistakes of Boro managers that have gone before him.