Michael Carrick must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Middlesbrough this month

Middlesbrough have been superb under Michael Carrick and they are aiming to catch Sheffield United in the run-in as they hope to win automatic promotion.

Whilst the Blades are firmly in the driving seat with a seven-point advantage, the fact Boro are even in this position highlights the outstanding work that Carrick has done at the Riverside Stadium.

With the international break looming Boro are about to play three games in March where they will hope to reduce that gap to Paul Heckingbottom’s side and give them momentum for the run-in when the campaign resumes in April.

And, here we look at TWO traps Carrick must avoid falling into…

Focusing on Sheffield United

Boro fans are inevitably going to have one eye on Sheffield United for the next few months as they need them to drop points to finish in the top two.

That’s perfectly fine for the supporters to do that but Carrick needs to ensure his side are only focused on getting the victories they need to apply the pressure on the Yorkshire side.

With the Blades in the FA Cup, Boro can make up ground in the final game before the break but even before that it’s crucial they don’t put more pressure on themselves.

The truth is that both sides will drop points during the run-in but Carrick has to remain calm. You can tell he has the right temperament and he will be taking it one game at a time. If Boro do their job and it’s not enough, they will be ready for the play-offs but they shouldn’t get caught up in always looking at results elsewhere as distractions won’t help.

Not rotating his squad

Boro are ready to embark on a very busy period where they play three games in seven days, so the boss will need to manage his squad carefully.

On the whole, Boro have had a settled XI under Carrick and that has obviously played a role in why they have been so successful.

However, three games in a week can be demanding and it may be a case that the former Manchester United coach needs to make a few tweaks. We’re obviously not suggesting he should change half the side but he needs to make sure fatigue doesn’t kick in during this hectic week.