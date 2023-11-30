Highlights Middlesbrough bounced back with a dominant 4-0 win over Preston after a disappointing loss to Bristol City.

Rav van den Berg impressed in his first goal for the club and put in a solid performance at center-back.

Boro will face a tough test against Leeds United, who have a strong attacking lineup, but it's an opportunity for van den Berg to prove himself and secure his place.

Middlesbrough returned to winning ways in the Championship with a 4-0 win over Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

Boro were beaten 3-2 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, but they responded well with a dominant performance against the Lilywhites.

The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute when Matt Crooks' delightful pass set up Isaiah Jones, who slotted home, and they doubled their advantage when Rav van den Berg converted Dan Barlaser's corner.

Jones scored his second just before the break to put Boro firmly in control, and while the second half was less eventful, Alex Bangura added a fourth in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory.

Michael Carrick's side currently sit ninth in the table, three points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Boro were dealt a huge blow prior to the game against Preston as defender Dael Fry, who had started every league game this season, was ruled out with injury.

Van den Berg had been filling in at right-back in the absence of Tommy Smith, but he was moved to centre-back against the Lilywhites.

The 19-year-old, who joined Boro from Dutch side PEC Zwolle this summer, netted his first goal for the club, and he put in a solid and assured performance at the heart of the defence.

Rav van den Berg facing big Leeds United test

Fry missed the game against Preston with a hamstring injury, and Carrick revealed post-match that the defender, along with midfielder Hayden Hackney, will be assessed ahead of the tough trip to Leeds this weekend.

"They both felt niggles towards the end of the game on Saturday - Hayden in his groin, Dael his hamstring," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"It was just the last couple of days so we’re still assessing the severity of both at the moment to see where they’re at. It tends to be the way it’s going at the minute."

With Darragh Lenihan out for the season after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, if Fry is sidelined for the game against Leeds, van den Berg is likely to feature at centre-back once again.

In truth, Preston failed to ask any serious questions of the Boro defence on Tuesday night, with just six shots during the game and none of those on target, but it will be a much more difficult match against Leeds on Saturday.

The Whites have scored 28 goals this season, and Boro have been vulnerable defensively away from home, conceding 19 goals in nine games on the road, so they will need to tighten up significantly.

It will be a huge challenge for van den Berg to keep the likes of Joel Piroe, Dan James and Crysencio Summerville quiet, but it is an excellent opportunity for the Dutchman to impress Carrick and cement his place in his favoured position.

Van den Berg has been one of Boro's most consistent performers this season, and after his outstanding start to life on Teesside, it would be no surprise to see him put in another strong performance this weekend.