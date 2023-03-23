Given the growing Premier League interest in Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, Middlesbrough will need to be building a list of potential replacements ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Boro this term, providing 11 assists and cementing his place as Michael Carrick's clear first choice left-back.

But that form has turned heads in the top flight. Both Leicester City and West Ham United could reportedly battle the Teessiders for Giles were Wolves to look to cash in this summer (The Daily Mirror (09/03: p65). It is thought that the Molineux outfit will be willing to let him leave as long as they secure their Premier League status for another season.

With no guarantee that Boro can keep hold of the Welshman beyond the end of his loan deal, alternatives need to be identified and it appears Brandon Williams is on that list.

The 22-year-old broke through at Manchester United in 2019/20 but due in part to injury issues, his career at Old Trafford has stalled and he has featured only once under Erik ten Hag.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are ready to loan Williams out for the 2023/24 campaign and a host of Championship clubs are interested.

Boro are the first to be named as a potential suitor as reports have emerged indicating that they're monitoring his situation.

It is said there is "a growing stampede" among Championship clubs concerning Williams but in Carrick, the Riverside outfit have a clear advantage.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a decorated playing career at Old Trafford and spent years there as a coach after hanging up his boots. It was during his time coaching at United that the young defender came through and the pair are likely to have a good relationship as a result.

On top of that, Carrick will surely have plenty of contacts at the Premier League club that he's able to lean on in order to get the deal done.

United will want to send Williams somewhere that he's going to get regular opportunities so it might not be a goer if Giles signs permanently for Boro but he certainly could be an interesting replacement.

The pair have different strengths, with the United player a more natural and aggressive defender that is reliant on pace and direct running in forward areas, but both have plenty of potential.

Carrick has been able to get the most out of the Wolves loanee and you'd back him to do the same with Williams.

Football League World understands that Boro are now considering their transfer strategy for if they're promoted this term and given his top flight experience, with 47 Premier League appearances under his belt, you feel the Red Devils academy product would be useful at that level as well.

He's someone that should be on Boro's radar ahead of the summer and if a battle does break out when the window opens, the Teessiders should have a clear advantage.