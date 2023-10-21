Highlights Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes Wayne Rooney has the brain and attributes to be a successful manager.

Rooney faces pressure as he takes charge of Birmingham City after John Eustace's departure.

Rooney will be hoping his previous EFL experience will serve him well at St Andrew's.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes Wayne Rooney has got the brain and attributes to be a successful manager, speaking to the Daily Mirror.

These comments come ahead of Carrick side's clash against Rooney's Birmingham City, with the former Manchester United striker being appointed Blues' boss last week.

He has come in to replace John Eustace, who was a popular figure at St Andrew's and had guided the club to sixth place before his departure.

Many people believe this sacking was harsh and potentially the wrong decision, putting Rooney under pressure straight away as he looks to get points on the board during the early stages of his tenure.

He faces a baptism of fire this afternoon, with Boro now in good form following their poor start to the campaign.

They ended their last set of fixtures before the international break with a 4-0 away win at Sunderland, and even though Dan Neil's dismissal aided them, their thumping victory at the Stadium of Light will have raised their morale.

And after finishing in the play-offs last season despite their slow start to the 2022/23 campaign, the Teesside outfit will be hopeful that they can get themselves into the top six sooner rather than later.

A victory against a side that currently sit in the play-offs would be a big boost for them - and with the home advantage - they are probably the favourites going into this game at the Riverside.

How has Wayne Rooney got on during his managerial career?

Rooney will be desperate to stop Boro from securing another victory - and the good thing about the 37-year-old is the fact he already has experience of managing at this level.

Taking charge of Derby County, he just about managed to guide them to safety at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but couldn't avoid the drop zone the following season.

However, the Rams had been deducted 21 points following their fall into administration and breach of financial rules, and the East Midlands side nearly survived despite that.

Not only had they had that many points deducted - but they were also under a transfer embargo and were limited in terms of who they could bring in during the 2021 summer window.

Unfortunately for Rooney, his spell at DC United was arguably less of a success, but seemingly did enough to secure the top job at St Andrew's.

What did Michael Carrick say about Wayne Rooney?

Although he will be desperate to come out on top against Rooney, Carrick had some nice things to say about his former Manchester United and England teammate.

He said: "He has got the brain and all the attributes to be a successful manager.

"Yes, I have spoken to him (since he got the job). We keep in touch. It is great to see him back. He’s been away for a while.

"I hope he does really well and wish him the best after Saturday."

Will Wayne Rooney be a success at Birmingham City?

With a new regime now in charge, you feel Rooney will be given the tools to be a success at Blues.

It may take a while for him to implement his style, but he did reasonably well with limited resources at Derby and having already managed in this division, it may not take him too long to get results.

How well the team takes his instructions on board will probably determine how much of a success he is.

And that will be his responsibility, so his destiny is in his own hands.

In saying that, he will also need to be given time by the board to make things work, because it won't be an easy task to keep the club in the promotion mix and get to the Premier League.