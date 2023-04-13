Middlesbrough will be looking to get their season back on track this Friday night as they host play-off chasers Norwich City.

Boro have not won in their last three games and have therefore seen their automatic promotion hopes all but come to an end.

Yet, despite still work to do to secure their top six spot, Michael Carrick has revealed that the club are “well down the line” with their preparations for the summer transfer window and the club already know what is needed.

Is Middlesbrough’s top six place confirmed?

Monday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City has put Boro’s top-two finish into a distant dream, as they now find themselves eight points behind Sheffield United, with the Blades still having a game in hand.

Carrick’s men have only won one of their last five games in the Championship, and they now need to concentrate on cementing their place in the play-offs.

Middlesbrough are currently six points clear of seventh-place Preston North End with five games to go. So, despite the small gap between several of the sides, a couple more wins for Carrick’s men, and they will all but secure their top-six finish and extend their 46-game season.

What are Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans?

Despite still having the uncertainty of what division they will be playing in next season; it seems Carrick and the Middlesbrough board are trying to make sure this summer is an improvement to the one they had last campaign.

As mentioned, there are still five games to go for Boro to confirm their play-off spot and extend their season for at least another two games.

However, even with the uncertainty, Carrick has revealed that the club already has a good idea of what they want and who they need this summer, but Carrick has stated that the club has "covered all basis" as it is still unclear if they will be a Premier League team or a Championship team next campaign.

Carrick told The Northern Echo: “We’re always planning. It’s not always easy and straightforward because we’re obviously juggling a few things at the minute, and then being in the position we’re in, it is what it is.

"There are all different plans going on at the minute. It’s an ongoing and gradual one because there is no decision deadline. It’s more an evolving situation and conversations are happening each and every day about certain things.

"The plans are in place, but we keep changing them and adapting them depending on what direction we’re going in. When I say plans keep changing, I don’t mean totally different. We don’t change drastically, it’s just some players are available, and then they’re not, for example.

"There are all sorts of things change around this time, and we have to flexible. But we know which direction we want to go in, we know what we need to do, but we have to be flexible, patient and quite decisive in how we go about things.

“I think you’ve got to cover all bases. That doesn’t necessarily mean two completely different lists, but we’ve got to plan for all eventualities.

"That’s not assuming we will be in the Premier League because we’re not blase about that or getting carried away with anything. But as a club, we’ve got the responsibility to plan with all different scenarios, so of course we have considered that one. But we’re not getting carried away from the situation we’re in right now."

Carrick will know that if the club can get ahead with the planning for this summer’s transfer window, it may put them one step ahead of the pack no matter what league they are playing in next season.