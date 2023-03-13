Michael Carrick makes Middlesbrough promise amid automatic promotion push

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has promised that his team aren’t being blasé despite sticking with their current style of play and not focusing too much on automatic promotion, speaking to Dai Sport.

The Teesside outfit have been nothing short of magnificent under former England international Carrick, who joined the club in October and has helped to transform them into a promotion-chasing team.

They are currently just four points adrift of Sheffield United following their 3-1 win against Swansea City and the Blades’ 1-0 home loss against Luton Town, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men no longer having a game in hand over Boro.

That will give Carrick’s side plenty of confidence going into the latter stages of the campaign, with their consistency allowing them to climb into such a strong position and into the automatic promotion mix despite spending time at the bottom end of the division earlier on in the season.

Yet to experience a major loss of form under the stewardship of their current boss, the Teesside club could easily get complacent between now and the end of the season with their current style bringing the best out of them.

But Carrick has promised that his team won’t take anything for granted and be blasé.

He said: “I can’t hide from the fact of what our league position is but it can’t affect how we go into the games.

“Of course, as the season goes, games grow in importance, but we have to be clear minded about our performances. We’ve been playing a certain way that has worked for us most of the time, but we can’t take anything for granted.

“We’re certainly not being blasé about anything.”

The Verdict:

Complacency is probably the key worry at Boro at the moment – because winning never becomes boring and that’s why it won’t be difficult to keep the players engaged and on board at the moment.

But with the team in the habit of winning, things should be altered in training to take players to the next level and ensure that players remain fully focused, because there could be major consequences if they take their eye off the ball.

It won’t be difficult for Boro to maximise their performance levels against teams at the top end of the table but they need to ensure that they are just as good against teams at the bottom end of the division.

So far, the signs are good because they have been very good in most games, but they can’t afford to drop their performances against those fighting against relegation because the likes of Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will be doing everything they can to scramble to safety, with the latter in a much better position at this stage.