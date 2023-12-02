Highlights Carrick believes the game against Leeds won't define Boro's season, but it's still an important match for them to try and win.

Consistency will ultimately determine Boro's fate and they need to keep getting wins.

Boro will face challenges without Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer, potentially making it a difficult task to secure a play-off spot.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes this afternoon's game against Leeds United won't define their season, speaking to the Hartlepool Mail.

Boro head into this game following an excellent 4-0 win against Preston North End - an impressive result considering Ryan Lowe's men started the campaign so well.

With this result in mind, they will be full of confidence heading to Elland Road, and this will be needed considering the strength of today's opponents.

Leeds, like Boro, endured an underwhelming start to the campaign, but they fought back brilliantly after the first international break and their win against Swansea City in midweek allowed them to solidify their status as an automatic promotion contender.

Considering the start Leicester City and Ipswich Town made to 2023/24, it looked as though the top two had been decided during the early stages of the campaign, but both the Foxes and the Tractor Boys have dropped points in recent times and that will give the Whites plenty of confidence.

They will have no shortage of motivation to get another three points on the board - but this game will be a tough test for both teams considering how strong they are - with both potentially in contention to secure promotion at the end of the season.

A win for Boro would be a real statement of intent from them, just weeks after getting a win against league leaders Leicester.

What did Michael Carrick claim ahead of Leeds United v Middlesbrough?

Although this will be seen as a big game, Carrick has tried to reduce pressure on his players ahead of this clash.

He said: "I wouldn’t really use it as a measuring stick.

"It’s another game for us. It’s one of the tougher games, on paper, that you’ll face. We’re well aware of the challenge.

"It’s not going to make or break our season but it's a great game for us to go there and try and win."

Is Michael Carrick right to make this claim about the clash between Leeds United and Middlesbrough?

Boro can't see this as a season definer.

Their consistency will determine whether they secure a place in the top six or not.

But they do need to keep getting wins on the board because they risk sliding down the table if not.

Momentum will come with consistency and if they can continue to build momentum, it would be difficult to see them not securing a play-off spot.

However, they will need to do it without Chuba Akpom and that won't be an easy task considering how much of an asset he was at the Riverside last term. They don't have Cameron Archer either, which is a bit of a blow.