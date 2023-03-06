Michael Carrick makes Middlesbrough admission involving Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has revealed he didn’t discuss Sheffield United’s loss against Blackburn Rovers before their clash against Reading, speaking to Teesside Live.

Boro had the advantage of knowing the Blades’ result against Rovers due to the fact the two sides kicked off at lunchtime, allowing Carrick to find out whether his side could reduce the gap between themselves and Paul Heckingbottom’s team to four points.

A wonderful team move from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men proved to be the difference in the end, with Harry Pickering giving Blackburn an early lead and managing to hold on to that one-goal advantage.

This may have handed Carrick his pre-match team talk on a plate, with the Blades slipping up and Boro having the opportunity to capitalise against Paul Ince’s side who have been woeful on the road this season.

And they certainly took this chance to put pressure on the Blades with both hands, securing a 5-0 victory with Chuba Akpom and Aaron Ramsey both grabbing braces and Marcus Forss scoring a penalty to put the cherry on top of an excellent afternoon for the Teesside outfit.

That victory wasn’t fuelled by a pre-match discussion regarding the Blades’ result though, according to Carrick.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “We didn’t speak about it [the Blackburn v Sheffield United game] and none of the boys mentioned it.

“Like I said last time it happened, we can’t be in a place of letting that affect us going into a game. We’ve got to perform and we’ve got jobs and responsibilities to put that performance together.

“So focusing on Sheffield United’s result wouldn’t help us in any way. So the short answer is no.”

The Verdict:

Considering United won against Watford and Boro lost against West Brom the weekend before last, they shouldn’t really be looking at the promotion race because both teams will experience ups and downs.

They won’t want their mood to be dictated by how the promotion race is shaping up and if they focus too much on the Blades, that may take their concentration away from themselves.

That would be a massive shame because you feel Carrick’s side have the ability to improve further and take their game to another level, something that would help them to prepare for Premier League football.

It will be interesting to see whether the Blades make the most of their game in hand tomorrow evening – because they come up against Reading who have been very solid at home this season.

However, with Boro beating them 5-0 at the weekend, Heckingbottom’s side surely have to go into this game with quite a lot of confidence. Whether they can come away with three points remains to be seen though.