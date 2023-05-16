Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has claimed that his side see it as a privilege to be involved in the play-off semi-final and not a pressure, speaking to Teesside Live ahead of the second leg.

The 41-year-old's side are arguably the favourites to win the play-offs, not just their second leg tie against Coventry City after the first leg finished 0-0.

With the second clash taking place at the Riverside, Boro have a great chance to feed off the home atmosphere and fire themselves to Wembley, but that will be easier said than done considering the class of Coventry.

Callum O'Hare may be out of action for the visitors, but the likes of Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer are all set to be available for tomorrow's game on Teesside.

This makes this upcoming clash a very dangerous one for Boro.

What did Michael Carrick say?

Considering the club were in the bottom three when Chris Wilder was sacked back in October, they can be delighted with their current situation.

And because of their poor start to the season, some may see this as a free hit for Boro to see if they can get themselves back to the top tier this term or not. Regardless of what happens tomorrow, the future looks bright for them under Carrick so they may not panic too much if they don't reach the final.

As calm as ever, Carrick was also relaxed when he spoke about the amount of pressure that will be on his team against the Sky Blues.

He said: "I don’t think you can really [keep a lid on pressure], but I’ve said it all along, we don’t see it as a pressure, we see it as a privilege.

"It’s a great position to be in and so we try and relish it and embrace it.

"Obviously there is no hiding from what is at stake in the game, but honestly, if you’d been around the group here lately you wouldn’t think it was any different to normal."

How should Middlesbrough handle the occasion?

You could understand it if there were nerves because there are some inexperienced players out on the pitch including Cameron Archer and Hayden Hackney, both of whom will be expected to perform well.

Although both have already played in the first leg, giving them an experience of what play-off football is like, the second leg will just even more important and this is why they need to be in the right mental state.

They need to know that Boro supporters will be firmly behind them even if they don't succeed, because they have turned things around remarkably this season and have shown that they will be competing for promotion next term if they don't win the play-offs this month.

Coventry have nothing to lose either, so who can express themselves the best may come out on top.

This is why Boro need to try and relax if they can. They have shown their quality so many times this season - but whether they can replicate it tomorrow remains to be seen.