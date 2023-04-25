Middlesbrough suffered a 2-1 defeat to play-off rivals Luton Town on Tuesday night in a game that could potentially be a play-off final this season.

Boro went into the game with a slim chance of still finishing in second place, but with it looking certain to be Sheffield United’s to lose, there wasn’t much significance to this encounter.

The game was shadowed by controversy as Luton striker Carlton Morris appeared to win a penalty for the hosts with minimal contact from Zack Steffen in goal.

Despite going a goal down from Cameron Archer, Luton managed to hold on and suffer a second defeat in five for Michael Carrick’s men.

Who are Middlesbrough missing through injury?

Boro went into this game missing six key first-team players, as Carrick admitted that none of them were fit enough to be part of the squad.

As Middlesbrough’s place in the play-offs was already confirmed, it was only a case of still winning games of football, so Carrick decided to rest Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney for this game.

However, they were without Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Riley McGree, Tommy Smith, Aaron Ramsey, and Marcus Forss, all of whom were missing through injury.

All these players have had big parts to play in Middlesbrough’s campaign and have all been influential under Carrick since he arrived at the Riverside Stadium.

What has Carrick said about the missing Middlesbrough players?

After last night’s game against Luton, the Middlesbrough boss has admitted that some of his injured players are worse than others, and he doesn’t expect all of them to be back for the play-offs.

He told The Northern Echo: “They won’t all be back (for the play-offs) I don’t think, no. It’s kind of ongoing really.

“Some will hopefully be back a little bit sooner than others, but I don’t want to put a timeframe on them. I don’t want to put pressure on them.

“We’re trying everything to get them fit. Some look a little bit worse than others, but that’s just how it is, that’s the cards we’re dealt.

“We’ll make the most of it and see week by week, as it ticks by in the next couple of weeks, who we can get back.”

Now that Middlesbrough are confirmed for the play-offs and are set to finish in the top four to guarantee a home second leg, Carrick has also admitted that he will not be taking any risks with his players in the remaining two games of the regular season.

He added: “It wasn’t like we had lots of decisions to make tonight. We left the two out (Akpom and Hayden), but they’re the only ones that would have been available.

“That was literally all the players that we’ve got fit. That’s who we’ve got at the minute, and we just thought it was best to give Chuba and Hayden a rest tonight. We’ll just have to make the decisions as we go. It’s a real balance. We’re definitely not taking our foot off the gas, and I think you could see that from the way the boys played.

“It wasn’t a case of us taking our foot off the gas at all, but it’s about getting the balance right with the freshness of lads who maybe need a bit of a top-up, and we’ll be looking to get that balance right in the next couple of games.”

It seems that while Carrick will want Middlesbrough to keep momentum going into the play-offs, he is also concerned about the fitness of his players and is likely to rest his key men before this play-off campaign begins.