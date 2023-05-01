Middlesbrough travel to Yorkshire this afternoon as they prepare to face relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Boro head into this game on the back of the 2-1 defeat they suffered last time out against play-off rivals Luton Town.

Who can Middlesbrough play in the play-offs?

Boro have already confirmed their play-off spot in this year’s Championship play-offs with two games to spare.

Their inconsistent run of late saw any potential hopes of a top-two finish end, and instead it was about making sure they cemented their place in the top six.

However, last week's defeat to the Hatters means Boro are likely to finish in fourth place, which means Michael Carrick’s men will play the side that finishes fifth.

The team that currently holds that position is Coventry City, and depending on how Blackburn Rovers fare this evening, they may only need a point next weekend to secure their spot.

However, there are still numerous teams that could potentially finish in the fifth spot, with Millwall, Blackburn, Sunderland, and West Bromwich Albion all still vying for a top-six finish going into the final weekend.

Whoever Boro face, they know they will have an advantage as they play the second leg at home, and they will be hoping to go into the play-offs in impressive form.

Michael Carrick on Middlesbrough’s final two games of the season

While a top four finish is secured and nothing really relies on these two games for Middlesbrough, Carrick has insisted that there will be "no drop-off" from his side as they look to take momentum into the play-offs.

He told The Northern Echo: “There is a huge amount for us in these games in terms of a professional level and a performance level, especially with regard to being ready for the play-offs and staying ready.

"What it takes for us to be at our maximum going in are the things we must consider. That means these couple of weeks can’t be a drop-off from our perspective - it’s not a time to relax or rest.

"When we’re working, we’re working and when we’re playing, we’re playing, and we always play to win. That means we’re aggressive and we’re intense and we bring everything that we can. We’re definitely not taking our foot off the gas, and I think that’s really important.

“We’ve taken confidence from performances like Monday night, even when we haven’t got the result. We took what we could from that and now want to get back to winning ways and having that habit again and having that feeling, which is why Monday is just as important as ever."

Middlesbrough travel to face Rotherham this afternoon, with the visitors knowing they need to pick up points to keep a distance away from Reading, before facing Coventry City on the final day, a game that could happen again a week later in the play-offs.