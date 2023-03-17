Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that Rodrigo Muniz could still play a role in the club's quest for promotion to the Premier League during the closing stages of the season.

Since Boro's decision to draft in Carrick as Chris Wilder's successor, the forward's game-time has been limited.

Muniz has not featured for Middlesbrough in the Championship since their defeat to Burnley in December and has not been included in the club's match-day squad for any of their fixtures at this level in 2023.

Middlesbrough are only allowed to name five loan players in their squad.

The Brazilian falls into this particular category as he joined Boro on a temporary basis from Fulham last year.

Given that fellow loanees Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer are all being utilised regularly by Carrick, Muniz is currently competing with Alex Mowatt for a place on the substitutes bench.

In the absence of Muniz, Boro have produced a host of impressive performances in the Championship.

Set to take on Preston North End this weekend, Middlesbrough will move within striking distance of Sheffield United in the league standings if they secure a victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Carrick has made an honest claim about Muniz's current situation.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Carrick said: "He's a big part of the group.

"He's training every day.

"He had a setback for a few weeks but he's getting fitter and sharper so yeah, for sure.

"That's what I say about the squad.

"You can be out of the squad and feel like you're not close but at some point, you've got to play a part and it could be the biggest of parts.

"You just don't know

"I have to say again, the group has been terrific, Rodrigo included.

"In terms of training and being positive and supporting the boys that are playing and waiting for that chance."

The Verdict

With Carrick suggesting that Muniz could still play a part in the run-in for Middlesbrough, the forward will now be looking to force his way into the squad by impressing in training.

An injury or a suspension for one of Boro's other loan players could provide Muniz with the opportunity to showcase his ability at this level again.

If he is selected to feature again between now and the end of the term, the forward will unquestionably need to step up his performance levels.

In the 16 appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.