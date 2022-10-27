Michael Carrick makes honest admission ahead of his first game in charge of Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has admitted that he will not let the emotions get the better of him during his first game as a permanent head coach.

Carrick worked in a caretaker role for Manchester United last year following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from Old Trafford and has now been given the opportunity to lead Boro into a new dawn by the club’s hierarchy.

Drafted in as Chris Wilder’s successor earlier this week, the 41-year-old will be determined to make a positive start to his spell in charge of Middlesbrough this weekend when his side face Preston North End in the Championship.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Boro were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

Set to take on a Preston outfit who have managed to claim 10 clean-sheets at this level during the current campaign, it will be interesting to see how Middlesbrough will fare in this fixture.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Deepdale, Carrick has revealed that he will feel very proud when he stands on the touchline.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick said: “I’ll be hugely proud.

“It’ll be a big moment for me personally, but at the same time, I won’t let it be too big.

“I’m here to do business and we’re here to win a football match.

“I won’t let that emotion get the better of me, for sure, but somewhere in the back of my mind, it’ll be a nice moment to get used to.

“I’ll have my family at the game, but it’s really not about me, it’s about the players and performing and winning the game.

“We’re taking a travelling support of more than 3,000 over there, and that’s what the game is all about.”

The Verdict

Carrick will be keen to develop a rapport with his players as well as the club’s supporters during the opening stages of his tenure.

Given that there is plenty of football left to be played this season, there is no reason why Boro cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success under the guidance of their new boss.

The former England international’s first priority will be to oversee a positive performance against Preston.

Providing that Middlesbrough are able to seal victory in this fixture, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings in the coming weeks with Carrick at the helm.