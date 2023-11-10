Highlights Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick praises Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca for implementing a clear style of play and coaching his team well.

Leicester have only suffered two league losses all season, winning all of their other games in the Championship.

Maresca has faced key challenges, including having to adapt after seeing valuable players depart, so he should be commended.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has praised Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca for implementing a clear style of play and his coaching, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

Coming into this term, it always looked as though the Foxes were going to be at the top end of the Championship for much of this season and they have been nearly flawless so far this season.

Their only losses came against Hull City and Leeds United in the league and former Champions League winners Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, with Maresca's side even taking the lead at Anfield against the latter team.

And they arguably deserved to get a point or three against the Tigers, with the likes of Cesare Casadei and Abdul Fatawu making a real impact from the bench that day but Hull defended superbly for much of that game.

Fatawu hit the woodwork against both Hull and Leeds - and he can count himself extremely unlucky because of that.

With Leeds able to reduce the gap between themselves and the top two with their recent win at the King Power Stadium, some Leicester fans may be fearing that this result could be the start of an underwhelming run of form that could see Daniel Farke's side force their way back into the automatic promotion conversation.

But for much of the campaign, the Foxes have been extremely consistent.

What did Michael Carrick say about Enzo Maresca ahead of Middlesbrough v Leicester City?

Although the Foxes would have been expecting to be near the top of the division, Carrick has been impressed by how well Maresca has done during his time at the King Power thus far.

He said: "It seems like teams coming down should bounce straight back up if they keep a good part of the squad together, but it’s not always as easy as that.

"I think (Maresca) has done very well. You can clearly see how they want to play and they’re coached very well, so there’s a lot of work that’s gone on. It’s credit to him for that."

Does Michael Carrick have a point about Enzo Maresca?

Carrick does have a point because there was plenty of movement in the summer.

Not only did some of their new signings need time to adapt to life in the Midlands - but they also saw some of their former key players depart the club during the previous window.

Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison were all sold, with Barnes and Maddison proving to be real game-changers in the final third for the Foxes last season.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Not only was there player movement, but he also needed to implement his own style of play and even with a pre-season, that was a tough task.

But the consistency that the Foxes have shown for much of this season has been brilliant - and Carrick is right to dish out this high praise.