Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has revealed that the club have put contract talks with forward Chuba Akpom to one side as they concentrate on the play-offs.

It has been a remarkable season for both Middlesbrough and Akpom, considering where they both were in the early part of 2022/23.

Boro are now preparing for their last Championship game of the season before heading into the play-offs while Akpom is the league’s leading goalscorer and has been their talisman as they've climbed from near the foot of the table to the top six.

Could Chuba Akpom leave Middlesbrough this summer?

It will have come as a surprise to many how Akpom has performed this season, considering the seasons he has had before at the Riverside Stadium and the fact he wasn’t a prolific number nine.

However, as we come to the end of the 2022/23 season, it is no surprise that Akpom is now getting plaudits and notice from teams higher up in the English pyramid.

The forward has so far scored 28 goals this season, resulting in him being named Championship Player of the Year and Middlesbrough’s Player and Players’ of the Year too.

It was revealed earlier this week that the former Arsenal man has now attracted the interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Akpom joined Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020, signing a three-year deal, but Boro took up the 12-month option in the striker's contract, meaning he has a deal at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2024.

That leaves the club in a precarious situation as they'll have a decision to make if they're unable to agree a contract extension and offers are made in the summer.

Interest in the striker is expected to be high this summer, especially if the club fails to gain promotion to the Premier League, so it is no surprise that Boro intend to hold talks soon.

However, as Middlesbrough have the all-important play-offs coming up, it seems the priority of Akpom’s deal has been put to one side.

Carrick told Teesside Live: “I don’t want to get into that at this time of year with any player really. We’re nearly there, in terms of the season ending. That isn’t much to say that I haven’t already said on Chuba.

"I think he’s done fantastic, and I think he’s found a good place to play his football, and I think you can see that by his smile and the way in which the goals are going in. You can see how much he’s enjoying himself, which is fantastic to see.”

Akpom will be crucial in these upcoming play-offs for Middlesbrough, so as well as the club wanting to tie him down to a new contract, it seems Carrick wants to take any distractions away and just focus on the football pitch.