Michael Carrick is aware that he will be unable to keep the current Middlesbrough squad together for the 2023/24 season.

Boro's season came to a shattering end on Wednesday as they were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium, which means they will be a Championship side once again next season.

Michael Carrick on possible Middlesbrough departures this summer

Middlesbrough have several players who have joined the club on loan this season, which means they will be leaving the club this summer.

The loanees have been a big plus to Middlesbrough’s campaign, having a big influence on the season the club had. Carrick knows that they will be a big loss for the club and is aware that they will need to be replaced this summer.

He told The Northern Echo: “Every one of them, I don’t think I could single any of them out, they’ve all played their part. Unfortunately, such is football, when you bring a group together like this with some players who are your own and some who are not, as a group you come to an end of the road.

“That’s true of this particular group because of the ones that might have to leave us. They’ve been fantastic though, and you would never think that they’re loan players. They’ve been all in, part of the group and fitted in straight away.”

Carrick knows it will be difficult to replace the departing loan players, but he will also welcome back some players that have had time away from the club this season. The Boro boss is hoping their experience away from the club will have made them better players.

He added: “Hopefully, they’ve benefited from the experience because, especially the younger ones, that was the idea of coming here. It’s about learning, developing and producing something.

“We got close (to winning promotion), and hopefully they will be better for it. Who knows what happens in the next few weeks and months in terms of who stays and who goes. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Who will leave Middlesbrough this summer?

As mentioned, Boro are a side that have relied heavily on the loan market this season, and therefore, as the season comes to a close, a large part of their main team will be broken up.

Goalkeeper Zach Steffen will return to Manchester City this summer, and while the keeper may be down the pecking order at the club and possibly allowed to leave once again, it is unlikely Boro would pursue a permanent move.

Full-back Ryan Giles is on loan from Wolves, and while his future is up in the air at his parent club, there could be a possibility that he is given a lifeline at Molineux because of their new manager.

Carrick has also had Aston Villa duo Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer. Ramsey will be held in high regard at Villa Park, but there could be a possibility he returns to Middlesbrough given he’s still young and maybe not in the first team picture yet.

While Archer has been linked with a permanent move to Middlesbrough, given they will not be promoted, you could argue that is unlikely now and either Villa will keep hold of the striker or sell him. Boro have also had Alex Mowatt and striker Rodrigo Muniz, with West Brom seemingly keen on Mowatt returning and Muniz’s loan spell never really working out.

So, the likelihood is very slim that any of these loanees will return to the club in the near future, which means Carrick will have a big summer ahead in replacing these players.