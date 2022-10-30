Michael Carrick issues update on Middlesbrough pair after club’s defeat to Preston

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore missed the club’s clash with Preston North End due to minor injury issues and will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Hull City.

In the absence of this duo, Boro would have been hoping to make the perfect start to Carrick’s spell in charge by securing all three points at Deepdale.

However, despite taking the lead in this showdown, Middlesbrough were unable to prevent Preston from claiming victory in front of their own supporters.

Chuba Akpom opened the scoring in the eighth minute as he headed home from close range.

Preston then levelled proceedings via a strike from Emil Riis.

Following the break, the Lilywhites scored the winning goal in stoppage-time as Liam Lindsay headed an effort past goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Boro will be desperate to deliver a positive response to this defeat when they face Hull.

After his side’s showdown with Preston, Carrick shared an update on Crooks and Watmore.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about this duo, Carrick said: “They both had niggles.

“It was a couple of different issues, so we’ll just have to see how they go for the game on Tuesday.”

The Verdict

Boro will be hoping that Crooks and Watmore will be available for selection in midweek as they are both capable of making a difference at this level.

Watmore has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the Championship this season while he has also chipped in with one assist.

Crooks meanwhile has been directly involved in 16 goals since sealing a switch to the Riverside Stadium last year following a spell at Rotherham United.

If these two aforementioned players are able to step up to the mark in the coming months, they could potentially help their side climb the Championship standings.

A victory over Hull on Tuesday may be able to provide Boro with the confidence that they need to move forward as a club with Carrick at the helm.

