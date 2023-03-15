Michael Carrick issues update on Matt Crooks’ situation at Middlesbrough after Stoke draw

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Matt Crooks was close to being included in the club’s squad for their showdown with Stoke City last night and could potentially make his return to action this weekend.

Crooks has not featured for Boro since their meeting with West Bromwich Albion last month due to injury.

In the absence of the 29-year-old, Middlesbrough have managed to accumulate seven points from their last three league games.

After securing back-to-back victories in their clashes with Reading and Swansea City, Boro would have been hoping to defeat Stoke at the Riverside Stadium yesterday.

However, despite taking the lead in this fixture, Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a draw in front of their own supporters.

Chuba Akpom fired Boro in front in the 23rd minute of this clash before Ki-Jana Hoever slotted an effort through the legs of Zack Steffen on the stroke of half-time.

Steffen denied Jacob Brown and William Smallbone from scoring for Stoke following the break while Paddy McNair failed to hit the target for Boro in the closing stages of the fixture.

After his side’s 1-1 draw with Stoke, Carrick issued an update on Crooks.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the midfielder, Carrick said: “He was close for this one.

“We’ll see for the weekend .

“He might be there, he might just miss out, it’s touch and go again, we’ll wait and see.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Crooks is clearly getting closer to being available for selection again.

Providing that he is fit enough to feature against Preston North End at the weekend, Crooks could potentially be deployed as a substitute by Carrick as he looks to build up his fitness.

An influential figure, the midfielder has managed to produce a number of encouraging performances for Boro this season.

As well as scoring six goals in the Championship during the current term, Crooks has also provided five assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.67 at this level, Crooks will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods between now and the end of the campaign.

Crooks’ versatility could also prove to be an asset for Boro as he is capable of playing in several different roles.

Having moved within three points of promotion rivals Sheffield United yesterday, Middlesbrough will now be aiming to move above Paul Heckingbottom’s side in the run-in.