Michael Carrick issues stance on potential January transfer window outgoings at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have made an excellent start to life under Michael Carrick and will be desperate to capitalise on the opportunity that the January transfer window represents.

It appears clear that the former England international will not have a large say in the transfer business that Boro conduct, but there will be areas of the squad he would like to strengthen.

On the contrary, Boro’s resurgence would have caught the eye in higher places, with the potential that Premier League clubs are seeing some of Boro’s players crop up on their radars.

Carrick is prepared to receive interest in some of Boro’s key players and explained his stance on the matter when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It goes two ways doesn’t it? We’ve done well and so we want to push to keep improving.

“But when you’re doing well that can attract other types of attention (interest in Boro players from elsewhere).

“That’s just how it is and from my perspective, I love to see our lads playing well.

“That might mean people are looking at them, but of course we want to keep our best players.

“In the position we are in a league like this, we’re looking forward, we want to improve and we want to keep getting better.

“And obviously to do that we want to keep our better players.”

Boro will be aiming to knock on the door of the play-off places in the coming months, and keeping hold of a few key individuals in January could be essential to achieving that.

The Verdict

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Isaiah Jones will be one of the main players attracting interest and provoking conversation come the turn of the year, with the 23-year-old’s versatility and dribbling ability making him a desirable commodity.

Boro endured a difficult summer transfer window, leaving the bulk of their business until late on in the piece, with a breakdown in relations between Chris Wilder and Kieran Scott appearing to complicate matters at times.

There is more harmony at board level in the lead-up to this transfer window, and the club’s recent rise up the table could increase their standing in selling clubs’ minds.