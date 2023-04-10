Michael Carrick has refused to give up Middlesbrough’s promotion ambition.

A 2-1 loss to Burnley on Friday secured automatic promotion for Vincent Kompany’s side.

A 1-0 win for Sheffield United earlier that afternoon opened up the gap in second to nine points, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side also holding a game in hand on Boro in fourth.

Can Middlesbrough earn promotion this season?

A Chuba Akpom penalty after half time had earned Boro an equaliser, having gone 1-0 down courtesy of an Ashley Barnes strike in the 12th minute.

But Connor Roberts sealed all three points for the visitors in the 66th minute.

Despite the setback, the Middlesbrough manager has not given up on the team’s efforts to earn a top two finish this campaign.

While the 41-year-old has insisted on taking the season one game at a time, he has urged his side to keep performing and to turn results around in a bid to put pressure on the Blades’ position in the second automatic promotion place.

“I was genuinely proud [on Friday night],” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“I was happy with the way we went about it.

“We’ll learn from it, and we’ll need to between now and the end of the season.

“Now, we’ve got to take that into the next few games.

“It's a quick one coming around on Monday, and we’ll really look forward to that.

"It [losing back-to-back games] doesn’t bother me. It honestly doesn’t.

“I’m taking lots from the game on Friday night, and working with the group and taking lots from how far we’ve come and how much we’ve improved.

“The belief and confidence is there, and I was pleased with how much of a team we looked.

“I’ll take a lot more out of that than the result.

"It’ll be a tough game [against Bristol City], but we’ll look forward to it in terms of what’s possible for us.

“The story of the season will be told at the end.

“It’s up to us to get back to winning ways and that's all we can do between now and the end of the season - try and win as many as possible and see where that leaves us."

Boro return to action this afternoon when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Victory could move Carrick’s side back into third if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Should Michael Carrick begin focusing on the play-offs?

A nine point gap in six games will be incredibly difficult for Boro to bridge.

The defeat to Burnley coupled with United’s win over Wigan now makes the gap to second look all but impossible to catch up on.

Carrick has done exceptionally to even bring the team into the conversation for a top two finish.

But now perhaps the team should begin focusing on preparing to peak during the play-offs.