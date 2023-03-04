Michael Carrick issues message on “underrated” player ahead of Middlesbrough v Reading

Middlesbrough will be hoping to keep the pressure on second-placed Sheffield United when they host Reading this afternoon.

The Royals have been rocked by the news of a potential points deduction this week which could see Paul Ince’s side plunged into the thick of a relegation battle.

Boro will have the fairly unique challenge of coming up against Andy Carroll with the former England international proving a handful once again in the Championship this season at the age of 34.

To use the cliche: ‘good feet for a big man’, Carroll is more than just a target man and can be effective in combining with the likes of Yakou Meite and Thomas Ince in the final third.

Michael Carrick is well aware of the threat that he poses and showed a lot of respect for Carroll in speaking to The Northern Echo.

He said: “He’s obviously very good, Andy, at what he does.

“I played against him at centre-half myself when he was at West Ham.

“I don’t think I won a header! I didn’t win many anyway though actually.

“But yeah, he’s very good at what he does and there are certain parts of the pitch where he is a real threat and it’s about us trying to nullify that or trying to stop the service for that and trying to keep them from certain areas on the pitch.

“He’s very good at what he does, you’ve got to respect that, and they play to his strengths as a team.

“That’s the challenge, and it’s a good challenge for us.

“It’s just one of those examples week to week where you’ve got to be able to adapt and be flexible to be able to deal with it.

“He’s a good player and it’s not just about big headers and flick-ons.

“He’s very good at bringing the ball down and bringing others into play.

“I think he’s probably under-rated in that regard in terms of bringing it down on his chest and bringing it back onto the ground.

“Of course, yeah, in and around the box, his threat in the air is something everyone is well aware of.

“For me it was a challenge for sure!”

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see how Boro handle the weight of expectation this afternoon having been the chasers for the vast majority of the season.

Reading have been one of the worst teams in the division on their travels this season, but with added motivation due to deduction speculation they could provide a firmer test on Teesside.

Boro have been scintillating to watch going forward in the last few months, and the likes of Cameron Archer, Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom will be aiming to make the scoreline comfortable at The Riverside this afternoon.