Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that he is looking forward to the upcoming break for the World Cup as it will give him more time to get to know his players and implement his ideas.

Drafted in as Chris Wilder’s successor last month, Carrick was unable to seal a positive result in his first game in charge of the Championship outfit as his side suffered a defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

Boro bounced back from this setback by securing an impressive 3-1 victory over Hull City before picking up a point in their clash with Bristol City last weekend.

Before the Championship season pauses for the start of the World Cup, Middlesbrough are set to take on Blackpool and Norwich City.

Currently 20th in the league standings, Boro will be determined to head into the break on a positive note by producing eye-catching performances in both of these aforementioned fixtures.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with the Seasiders, Carrick has shared an honest verdict on the upcoming international break.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss said: “I’ll certainly take the positives of the break because it’s a chance for us to work together on the training pitch and focus on certain things that you wouldn’t normally get time to do in the middle of a season – both physically for the players and to keep us together as a group as well.

“With such a quick turnaround between games at the minute, it can become divided in terms of the lads who did play and trying to focus on their recovery, whereas the boys who didn’t play need topping up a little bit in order to be ready to play the next game.

“So the break will keep us together and I’m looking forward to getting to know the boys a bit more.

“It’ll just be the next step in us trying to improve.”

The Verdict

Whereas Riley McGree will link up with Australia for the World Cup, the vast majority of Middlesbrough’s players will remain with the club during this particular period.

Not set to play again until December 10th, Boro will have plenty of time to adapt to Carrick’s ideas and thus it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to improve.

Having already shown some signs of promise under the guidance of their new head coach, there is no reason why Middlesbrough cannot climb the standings when the season resumes.

This break in action may also give Carrick an insight into where he needs to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.