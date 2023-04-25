Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has admitted that he does not believe that Luton Town should have been awarded a penalty for an incident involving Carlton Morris in the second-half of last night's clash at Kenilworth Road.

Boro would have been hoping to move about the Hatters in the league standings by claiming a victory on their travels yesterday.

However, Luton went on to secure maximum points in front of their supporters thanks to efforts from Tom Lockyer and Morris.

Matt Crooks missed a good chance to open the scoring for Boro in the 19th minute of the game as he failed to hit the target after being teed up by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Boro then opened the scoring as Cameron Archer latched onto a pass from Matt Crooks before taking the ball past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and slotting into the back of the net.

Following the break, Lockyer levelled proceedings by heading home from Alfie Doughty's corner.

Luton were then awarded a spot-kick after Zack Steffen was adjudged to have fouled Morris in the penalty area.

Morris stepped up to score what turned out to be the winning goal for Luton in the 67th minute.

What did Michael Carrick have to say about the decision to award Luton a penalty in this fixture?

Making reference to the penalty decision, Carrick has suggested that referee Graham Scott made the wrong call.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Carrick said: "A penalty like that, luckily we can laugh it off today in some ways, but I do wonder, with the referees being in the Premier League and then used to VAR and then not having it, I think it gives them a bit of insurance.

"This is not directly to the referee tonight, it’s something in general to look at.

"Tonight didn’t count for too much in the end but it could be a crucial decision at some point.

"Whether it’s this season or next season, referees coming down it is very different when you haven’t got the security for the big, big decisions.

"I’m not moaning about tonight, it is what it is, it was never a penalty, of course it wasn’t, but it’s something to think about moving forward."

Should Middlesbrough feel aggrieved by this decision?

When you consider that the replays of this incident show that there was no contact between Steffen and Morris, Boro have a right to feel aggrieved by this decision.

While yesterday's clash is not set to have a bearing on the outcome of Middlesbrough's season due to the fact that they have already qualified for the play-offs, they will be hoping that a similar call does not go against them when they are competing in this knock-out competition next month.

Boro will be hoping to carry some momentum heading into the play-offs by securing positive results in their two remaining fixtures.

After heading to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham United on Monday, Middlesbrough are set to host Coventry City on the final day of the regular campaign.