Michael Carrick issues first words following Middlesbrough head coach appointment

After three weeks without a permanent head coach, Middlesbrough have finally found Chris Wilder’s replacement in the form of Michael Carrick.

On Monday afternoon, the former England international was confirmed as the new man in charge at the Riverside Stadium, ending Leo Percovich’s time as interim boss with a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats.

At one stage, it looked as though Carrick was not going to be Wilder’s successor despite owner Steve Gibson pinpointing him as his number one candidate, with initial talks believed to have not reached an agreement due to Carrick being unsure as to whether it was the right time to return to football and take up his first ever head coach role.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Middlesbrough in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who did Middlesbrough play their first competitive match of the 2000s against? Derby Leicester Liverpool Man United

However, a home defeat to Blackburn last weekend prompted Gibson and the Boro hierarchy to return to talks with Carrick, and he has been convinced that Teesside is the right place for him at the right time.

And upon his appointment at Boro, Carrick has issued his first words as the five-time Premier League and one-time UEFA Champions League winner embarks on a new career path.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” Carrick told Boro’s official website.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

The Verdict

Carrick is walking into a job that has been the scurge of many top managers over the years – and this is a change of direction for Boro from recent times.

The experience of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder has been tried, and now it’s time for Steve Gibson to go down a route of an untested, up-and-coming coach that has been successful with the likes of Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren in the past.

There is no guarantee that you become a good head coach or manager if you were a top-level player, but Carrick seems to have the leadership qualities from when he was a player himself to make him a top coach.

Of course we will not be able to judge until he’s actually been in the job for a bit, but with coaching experience gained at Manchester United, Carrick should be primed for the challenge that faces him.