Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has discussed the future of Ryan Giles as speculation mounts over the player’s future.

Boro have been linked with a permanent move for the 23-year-old this summer following a successful loan spell at the Riverside last year.

The Wolves player bagged 11 assists from 45 league appearances, playing a crucial role in helping the team reach the play-offs under Carrick.

Boro face competition from the newly-promoted Luton Town in the race to Giles’ signing.

However, it is now looking likely that he will depart Molineux, with the Premier League side chasing the arrival of Aaron Cresswell from West Ham in his place.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Ryan Giles?

Carrick remained tight-lipped when asked about the Championship club’s attempts to sign the full back.

The Boro boss made it clear that the club is looking to sign players this summer, but that he wasn’t able to clarify whether Boro were confident of adding the Wolves player to their ranks.

"Who knows, who knows,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“As I've said, we're trying to add to the squad.

"In certain positions we're trying more than others.

"It's never as simple as that.

“We obviously have players we're trying to get, we'll see how we get on."

Boro will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League next season having narrowly missed out on the achievement in the previous campaign.

Carrick turned things around massively after joining the club as manager midway through the term.

The former midfielder oversaw a rise that took Boro from the relegation battle into the top four in the table.

However, a 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals ended their hopes of a place back in the Premier League.

Boro have already been active in the market in order to improve their first team squad this summer.

A number of players have arrived as new signings, including the likes of Seny Dieng from QPR.

Middlesbrough’s season gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with the window stretching until the end of August.

Up first for Carrick’s side will be the visit of Millwall to the Riverside on 5 August.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Giles will be a part of the squad by the time the Lions arrive on Teesside.

Would Ryan Giles be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Pursuing this move is a no-brainer for Middlesbrough given Giles appears to be available on a permanent deal.

The reported £5 million asking price is also a quite reasonable figure for someone who was so important to the team last year.

His attacking prowess could be key to maintaining the positive threat that Boro possessed going forward last season.

Boro were one of the best attacking units in the division last season, and Giles was key to that with his 11 assists so the club should be looking to do what they can to beat out the likes of Luton to his signature.

Giles could be key to a promotion push next season.