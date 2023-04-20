Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has admitted that the injuries recently sustained by Aaron Ramsey, Dael Fry and Riley McGree do not look great.

Ramsey picked up an issue during Boro's 5-1 victory over Norwich City earlier this month.

Fry meanwhile has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the last three league games after suffering an injury in training.

As for McGree, the Australia international picked up an ankle injury ahead of Middlesbrough's clash with Norwich.

In the absence of this trio, Boro managed to secure a 3-1 win over Hull City last night.

Middlesbrough fell behind in the first-half of this fixture as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed home from Adama Traore's corner.

Following the break, Boro levelled proceedings via a strike from Hayden Hackney.

Cameron Archer then gave the hosts the lead before Chuba Akpom produced a superb finish to extend their advantage over Hull.

The Tigers were unable to get back into the game as Boro sealed all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

What has Michael Carrick had to say about Dael Fry, Riley McGree and Aaron Ramsey?

Following his side's win over Hull, Carrick issued an update on Fry, McGree and Ramsey.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the trio, the Boro boss said: "Not too great, to be honest.

"We're still waiting on all three of them to see if it's a matter of days or weeks."

This is unquestionably a big concern for Boro as all three of these players have contributed to their success in the Championship this season.

When he has been fit enough to feature, Fry has helped Middlesbrough win 16 league games by making 1.5 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per fixture at this level (as per WhoScored).

McGree meanwhile has provided a respectable total of nine direct goal contributions for Middlesbrough in the Championship this term.

As for Ramsey, he has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the Riverside Stadium to date. Since securing a temporary switch to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa, the 20-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 11 appearances.

While Carrick will be confident in his side's ability to continue to deliver the goods in the absence of this trio, he will be hoping that they will all be available next month with Boro expected to compete for promotion via the play-offs.