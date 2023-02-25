Michael Carrick issues clear message to Middlesbrough squad

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes his players need to be ready to step up whenever they are called upon, even those who aren’t regular starters at the Riverside.

The Teesside outfit sold Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence last summer, something that allowed them to bring in several players in the past couple of windows.

Making full use of the loan market and also bringing in players for the future like Matthew Hoppe, they have had a decent amount of depth in their squad this season, with Chris Wilder rebuilding the club’s goalkeeping department in the summer and adding the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Matt Clarke and Ryan Giles to his backline.

And following the departure of Massimo Luongo, current boss Michael Carrick moved to bring in Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United to increase depth in the middle of the park, with Hayden Hackney stepping up well to the first team to provide extra depth.

They don’t have a huge number of orthodox wide options – but multiple players have performed well in that position including Riley McGree and Marcus Forss.

Boro, however, have no shortage of depth up front and the number of players Carrick has at his disposal has meant some capable players haven’t won as much game time as they would have hoped.

Their manager believes they need to stay on high alert though, with those first-teamers potentially set to get plenty of opportunities to impress between now and the end of the season.

He told Teesside Live: “Not every game is the be-all and end-all. Of course, yeah, it’s vital that we go into the next game prepared. But as a player [not in the team], it’s about having that understanding that there is plenty of more games coming up and you need to be ready for them.

“It’s the bigger picture. As much as we’re all-in for Saturday, there is still the rest of the season to consider and being part of the squad is about understanding that.

“When you’re called upon you have to be ready to play, which is exactly what the boys did last week.”

The Verdict:

There are certainly quite a few players that could have an important part to play for the club for the remainder of the campaign, especially if injuries and suspensions come into play.

Jonny Howson didn’t start against QPR but his presence in the dressing room will be vital, Alex Mowatt’s 2020/21 promotion-chasing experience with Barnsley will be valuable and you would back Isaiah Jones to make a major impact too.

Matt Crooks, meanwhile, has proved his worth from the bench and is pushing for a start, so it will be interesting to see whether he can put his stamp on today’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel may come in handy at full-back, with the latter playing an important role for Wilder as a key starter in central defence.

Dael Fry and Clarke will also want to make an impact at some point, though their pitch minutes may be limited if the likes of Lenihan and Paddy McNair can form a solid partnership.

There’s plenty of competition for starting places across the pitch, even on the wing where multiple players can step up.