Michael Carrick identifies Middlesbrough weakness he intends to fix ahead of Hull City clash

Michael Carrick has highlighted a key area for Middlesbrough that he wishes to see a quick improvement from.

The new Boro boss has spoken about the team’s current issues defending set pieces and has raised it as a real concern.

This has been a persistent problem this season, which cropped up again in the new manager’s first game in charge at the weekend.

Both of Preston North End’s goals were from the result of an indirect free kick, much to the frustration of the 41-year old.

This ultimately cost his side the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Deepdale on Saturday.

“We have to be better, and there are ways to do that, like anything,” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“There are little tricks and little ways where you’ve got to find a way to survive almost.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be a little streetwise.

“It’s not always perfect and pretty patterns or how we expect it and you’ve got to work that out a little bit.

“But I’m convinced we will be fine.

“We’ll work on it, we’ll put it right.

“Like a lot of things, it’s not an easy fix, it’s not a quick fix, but it’s about putting things in place, improving and wanting to learn.”

Carrick will be aiming to earn his first victory in charge of his new club on Tuesday night when his team visits the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

Boro are currently 21st in the Championship table, level on points with Coventry City in the relegation zone.

A win could see the club move ahead of the Tigers as Carrick looks to create an immediate gap between his team and the bottom three.

The Verdict

Considering how big of an issue this is for Boro, it makes sense for it to take up an immediate focus for Carrick.

With fixtures coming thick and fast before the World Cup, his time on the training pitch is likely limited, so set piece work could prove a valuable use of that time.

A result against Hull would not only be a big moment in his managerial career, but is now becoming a must for Boro as they risk slipping into the bottom three.

Hull’s inconsistent form means the team should be targeting this as a good chance to pick up an important three points away from home.