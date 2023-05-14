Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick believes his side's attacking threat could be a decisive factor in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The two sides played out a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

Boro looked the more dangerous side throughout, with Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones forcing saves from Ben Wilson in the first half.

The Sky Blues failed to have a shot on target in a contest that was lacking quality, while the visitors again went close in stoppage time when Paddy McNair's corner narrowly went past the post.

They will meet for the second leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night with everything still to play for to determine who progresses to the final at Wembley.

What did Michael Carrick say?

Boro have scored in every home game so far under Carrick and the 41-year-old is hoping that his side's quality in the forward areas will prove crucial in the second leg.

"It’s something in our minds where we know we’ve got good players at the top end of the pitch who are capable of scoring," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"Coventry defend very well, they get behind the ball and close the space down very well, and they have done over two games now. So, we know it’s not going to be easy, of course. But we’ve got to have belief and trust in what we do, and we definitely have that."

Carrick was pleased with the way his team handled the pressure of the occasion and was delighted with their game management.

"I thought they coped with it all week pretty well," Carrick said. "You’re constantly looking to see whether you need to calm them down when it’s this kind of week, but they’ve managed themselves terrifically well.

"And they did throughout the game as well. They managed different spells throughout the game well and didn’t get carried away both ways, so that side I was really pleased with.

"We tried to win the game, but in the back of our minds, we knew it was effectively one big game and you can get caught chasing in the moment of the one-off game today and forget about what’s to come next.

"I thought we managed that pretty well. It’s a clean slate for both teams really, and we look forward to another go in the week."

Will Middlesbrough beat Coventry City?

Boro will certainly go into the second leg as favourites after an excellent result in the first leg.

It was crucial for Carrick's men to avoid defeat and it gives them the perfect platform for Wednesday night, particularly considering their strong home record.

However, the Sky Blues have now just lost one of their last 18 games and as they proved in their final day draw at the Riverside Stadium, they are more than capable of causing problems for Boro.

After struggling defensively against Gyokeres in that game, Carrick will be delighted with the way his side kept the Swede and the likes of Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer quiet.

If they can do so again, as Carrick says, Boro have the attacking quality to win the game and progress to the final.