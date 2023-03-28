Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that the versatility of his attacking players and the understanding between these individuals has played a key role in the club's success in the Championship.

Handed over the reins at the Riverside Stadium following Boro's decision to part ways with Chris Wilder in October, Carrick has transformed the club into legitimate contenders for automatic promotion during his time in charge.

Particularly impressive in an attacking sense, Middlesbrough have scored 50 goals in the 22 league games that Carrick has overseen.

In their most recent outing in the Championship, Boro swept aside Preston North End as they secured a 4-0 victory in this clash.

As a result of this triumph, Middlesbrough are only three points adrift of Sheffield United in the league standings.

Boro will now be aiming to move above the Blades as the 2022/23 season edges closer to reaching a crescendo.

Middlesbrough will make their return to action on Saturday when they head to the John Smith's Stadium to face strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Ahead of this fixture, Carrick has outlined a key reason behind Boro's success.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick said: "Versatility is important and it's great to have those various options at the top of the pitch that allows us to be flexible.

"The other part of that is the connections they all have with each [other] and the appreciation for what each other brings.

"They work for each other - it's not just four individuals doing their own things.

"There is a really good connection with whoever plays, and that's the biggest thing for me that I love to see, when they're working with each other and bringing out the best in each other."

The Verdict

The versatility of Chuba Akpom in particular has helped Boro to reach new heights as he has been used in the No.10 role as well as a striker this season.

A stand-out performer in the Championship, Akpom has managed to find the back of the net on 24 occasions at this level which is a league-high total.

Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer meanwhile have both been selected to feature in more than one role for Boro since joining the club on loan deals from Aston Villa.

Matt Crooks, Marcus Forss and Riley McGree have also been handed opportunities to impress since the turn of the year and will be keen to help Middlesbrough apply a great deal of pressure on the Blades in the race for promotion.