Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick believes who deals the best with "momentum swings" across his side's two-legged tie against Coventry City will determine who will come out on top, speaking to the Northern Echo.

Boro travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena this evening for the first leg, with the Teesside outfit having the luxury of playing the second at their home ground after finishing fourth.

They managed to finish in fourth because of their excellent form under Carrick since the former Manchester United midfielder's arrival in October, with their excellent results for much of his tenure allowing them to have a minor wobble during the latter stages of the campaign.

Middlesbrough and Coventry City's strengths

The sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier last year allowed Boro to add quite a few players to their squad last summer and with additions coming in during the winter too, they have a lot of squad depth.

That has allowed them to cope with injuries and you feel this depth could certainly pay dividends during the play-offs.

One big positive is the fact both Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer are fit to start today and both can be game-changers when on top form.

Akpom has been particularly impressive this season and will be hoping his efforts this season don't go in vain.

Coventry have their own game-changers though despite the absence of Callum O'Hare, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer playing a huge part in guiding the Sky Blues to a top-six finish.

The whole team deserves a lot of credit for their work though - and as underdogs in this tie - there's probably less pressure on him than Boro.

What did Michael Carrick say?

Although Coventry are arguably the underdogs, two very tight games could be on the horizon and Carrick believes one key factor could make all the difference between the two teams in the end.

He said: "We know what we have to do and we know it will be tough.

"But it’s an exciting challenge against a good team and I’m sure there will be momentum swings in certain points across the two games that we have to deal with.

"It will likely be who deals with that best who comes out on top."

Is Michael Carrick right?

The play-offs are just as much of a mental test as a physical test - and this is why many will agree with Carrick's point here.

There will be times when Boro are on the ropes and those times may come at the CBS Arena.

Coventry's home atmosphere has been hailed by many opposition supporters this term and you'd back the place to be bouncing once again this evening, so it will be interesting to see how the younger players including Hayden Hackney manage to handle that.

The Sky Blues will also be on the backfoot at some stages though and it remains to be seen how the likes of Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo will be able to handle the likes of Akpom and Archer.

Archer's movement can create real problems at times and that could prove to be the difference in the end, although the mental state of both teams will also play a huge part.