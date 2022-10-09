Michael Carrick hopes to bring in ex-Manchester United duo if he gets Middlesbrough job

Michael Carrick is looking to bring in ex-Manchester United coaches Rene Meulensteen and Mike Phelan if he’s to get the Middlesbrough job according to reports.

Sun Journalist Alan Nixon suggested that his Manchester United connections can convince the Boro hierarchy to choose him as their next manager.

The former United coach wants to bring in the experienced duo who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson during their dominance in English football.

Carrick will be hoping his references and coaching links are enough to put him ahead of other candidates for the role on the Teeside.

Carrick lacks managerial experience that other candidates like Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards possess, something that he hopes won’t be an issue with his experienced backroom team.

Carrick is looking to replace Chris Wilder who was sacked last week following defeat away at Coventry City with Nixon suggesting a breakdown in relationship between Wilder and Head of Football Operations Kieran Scott as the cause.

Boro were looking to be a side battling for promotion but currently see themselves sitting above the bottom three by two points.

This comes after the club suffered their sixth defeat of the season away Millwall with Boro looking to take their time with the next appointment, ensuring they have to get it right to avoid the season being a complete disaster.

The Verdict

It could be viewed as a brave decision to appoint a manager without any experience in Boro’s current position.

Whether they have a good squad or not, they are struggling and need a manager to come in and pick them up instantly and get them scoring goals, otherwise a relegation battle could be a real possibility.

Whether Carrick is the right man remains to be seen, but even if he lacks the relevant experience, his backroom team doesn’t should they join him on Teeside.