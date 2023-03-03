Michael Carrick hints at timeline of Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough contract talks

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has revealed the Championship club will look to sort Chuba Akpom’s contract situation out before the end of the season.

Football League World broke the news this week that Boro are keen to tie Akpom down to a new long-term deal.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals already this season and stepped his game up a level under Carrick – bagging 15 goals in 20 games since he took charge.

Boro triggered a one-year extension in January that keeps Akpom at The Riverside until at least next summer but FLW understands they’re keen to get him on a long-term deal.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick confirmed that was part of the Teessiders’ plans and hinted at the potential timeline of the talks.

He said: “Listen, Chuba is obviously doing great for us and it’s something we are looking at between now and the end of the season. Not just Chuba but contracts for players moving ahead into the summer and next season.

“Individually though, there is no update to give you on Chuba.”

Akpom joined Boro for a multi-million-pound fee but had managed just 10 goals in 49 games before Carrick’s arrival and has more than doubled that tally since.

“He’s done great,” said the former Manchester United midfielder. “And we say this every week, but we’re always talking about him and for good reasons.

“He’s got a big part to play between now and the end of the season and we’re looking forward to seeing that between now and then.

“I have a lot of conversations with players in different ways. There are plenty of things we have to sort out and organise to be ready for games. As and when, we’ll get things sorted.”

Akpom’s goals have helped Boro rise from near the bottom of the Championship to third in the table – seven points off the automatic promotion places with 12 games to play.

They’ll hope to close that gap when they face Reading at The Riverside on Saturday.

The Verdict

Getting Akpom’s contract situation sorted before the start of the summer window would be ideal so the timeline that Carrick is hinting at does make a lot of sense.

The striker has been in hot form since the new Boro head coach took charge and will be central to their hopes of promotion this term.

If a new deal cannot be agreed before the summer, then you have to feel that there will be interest from the Premier League or perhaps even some of the bigger sides coming down to the Championship.

A confident goalscorer is hot property and keeping hold of him won’t be easy if he’s in the final 12 months of his contract.