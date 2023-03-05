Michael Carrick hints at key reason behind Chuba Akpom’s success at Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes Chuba Akpom gets more space to thrive because of the threat of his fellow attackers at the Riverside, speaking to Teesside Live.

These comments came following Boro’s thumping 5-0 win against Reading, with Akpom grabbing a brace to take his league goal tally for the season to 21 goals, an exceptional total.

Considering he was reportedly deemed surplus to requirements by Chris Wilder during the early stages of the summer before being brought back in amid Boro’s struggles to bring strikers in, he has probably been the biggest surprise package in the Championship this season.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Playing well up top under Wilder during the latter stages of the ex-Sheffield United manager’s time at the Riverside, he has built on that under Carrick who has played him behind the main striker.

Thriving in this position as well, he has established himself as one of the best attackers in the division and could potentially fire his team to automatic promotion as the Teesside outfit continue to keep the Blades on their toes.

Carrick didn’t just single out the ex-Arsenal man though, also mentioning the contribution of others to his success as they continue to look a formidable force in the final third.

Speaking after yesterday’s game against the Royals, Boro’s boss said: “It’s a terrific achievement. It’s not easy to score that many goals. He’s scored all different type of goals for us since I’ve been here. I thought his performance was fantastic.

“He gets credit for his goals but his performance all-round was terrific. And because we have threats in different areas, he ends up getting a bit more space.

“To score that many goals, hopefully he can carry on and set a new target for himself.”

The Verdict:

Boro certainly have some excellent attacking players at their disposal at the Riverside, with Cameron Archer able to be a threat out wide as well as through the middle, causing his opponents real issues.

Marcus Forss has also settled in well and has shown why Boro decided to recruit him in the summer despite him failing to do a huge amount at Hull City last term – and Aaron Ramsey won’t be short of confidence following his brace yesterday.

Dan Barlaser can also create and it shouldn’t be forgotten that Isaiah Jones is still available as an option, potentially giving them something different out wide for a plan B if required.

Akpom does need to be singled out for his contributions though – because he has stepped up well at important times and has played such a big role after being frozen out.

The character he has shown to bounce back and contribute as he has done has to be commended – because many players in his position may have wanted to leave last summer regardless of whether they had been brought back into the first team.