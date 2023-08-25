Highlights Middlesbrough's expansive style of football under Michael Carrick impressed many and made them strong contenders for promotion.

The team heavily relied on loan players from Premier League clubs, such as Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey, who had a significant impact.

Losing these loan players has forced Carrick to change his transfer strategy and focus on building a strong foundation for the future.

Middlesbrough may well consider themselves unfortunate to have not achieved promotion to the Premier League last season.

Under Michael Carrick's progressive and refreshing tuition, Boro deployed an expansive style of football that emphasised dominance on possession and creativity from wide areas, an approach that took the division by storm at times.

They were among the Championship's most potent attacking forces and had appeared, by many accounts at least, to be more likely than anyone else to go up via the play-offs after finishing fourth.

It was not to be, though.

They fell at the hands of Coventry City in the semi-finals and have faced direct pitfalls as a result of their failure to return to the promised land after a six-year hiatus, with the core of Carrick's squad built upon loan players from Premier League clubs.

Middlesbrough's loan stars from 22/23

Sheffield United-bound frontman Cameron Archer provided an additional sense of firepower by scoring 11 times and laying on a further six in just 20 outings during the second-half of the season, whereas fellow Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey's five goals from 11 matches in the same time frame was equally impactful.

But he has also left Villa Park, not for Middlesbrough, but instead for another newly-promoted Premier League outfit in the form of Burnley.

Perhaps the finest of Boro's loan stars across a full season, though, was Ryan Giles, who proved a deadly threat from the left-hand side with a direct and innate crossing ability that yielded eleven Championship assists, after he had reached double digits the year before with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

However, Giles himself traded the West Midlands for a top-flight newcomer by signing for Luton Town from Wolverhampton Wanderers, bringing Middlesbrough's pursuit of his services to an end.

In an ideal world, Carrick would have no doubt liked to have at least one, if not two of his finest weapons from the previous season back at the club, but the stern asking prices given by their parent clubs and the unwillingness to spend another season in the Championship from the players in question has thrown a real curveball towards the Riverside Stadium.

As such, Carrick has had to change his transfer strategy and deviate away from just signing loan players.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough's transfer strategy?

Speaking to TeessideLive, Carrick explained: "I was not exactly resigned to losing all of them (loan players) but I did understand at the end of last season what the reality was.

"I was well aware how important the loan players had been to us and how well they had all played, and that has been proved now that they have all gone up a level this season.

"They are now at the next stage of their career, playing in a higher league.

“In one sense that is a real positive, we have shown we are capable of helping players, pushing them on and getting the best out of them.

"Now it is about doing exactly the same with the group we have now.

"But of course, you do not really want to make anyone better for someone else to get the benefit and we do not intend to do that.

“But with the loans especially, that can be a bit of an issue, I feel we have moved away from that to enhance our chances throughout this season and maybe going into next year, looking further ahead at the bigger picture.

"That is why I am a little bit calmer with our start so far.”

"It's not knocking the loan players or the loan system," he added.

"It has its value, but if you have a lot of loan players who become part of your team, then if they go back, you almost have to change your team and that brings its own challenges, which is fine if you can deal with it.

"But looking ahead a bit more at the bigger picture, trying to make the foundation really strong, there are risks.”