Michael Carrick highlights Middlesbrough advantage ahead of “tough” West Brom challenge

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has backed the 2,000-plus travelling fans to help them through the challenge of facing West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Boro have won seven of their eight Championship games to rise to third in the table and closed the gap on second-placed Sheffield United.

They beat QPR 3-1 at the Riverside last weekend but are on the road again today – heading down to the West Midlands to face the Baggies.

Their hosts have also been renewed by a mid-season managerial change, with Carlos Corberan helping to change the feeling at The Hawthorns.

Carrick is expecting a bouncing atmosphere for this afternoon’s game but has backed the travelling Teesside support to give his side the boost they need.

He told Teesside Live: “We’ve played in all different stadia and atmospheres and I think we just have to focus on ourselves and what we do.

“Our focus has to be on what we can do to bring out the best in ourselves because that’s what we can control.

“The only way we can really control the atmosphere is by potentially quieting the home fans down by how well we play. But that comes down to building a performance and preparing in a way that is right for us.

“We take over 2,000 down there again and our away support has been fantastic and I’m sure looking forward to going down there.

“It’s a great mood to be in and it’s up to us to perform and give them something to shout about and go home happy. It’s going to be a tough game, but the support does help us get through the challenges.”

With Sheffield United hosting seventh-placed Watford, a win for Carrick’s side could see them close the gap on the automatic places to just a point.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

The Verdict

This afternoon’s game looks likely to be a fascinating contest between two sides that have been rejuvenated by changes in the dugout this season.

Boro are the team in form but Carrick clearly appreciates how tough it can be to go to The Hawthorns and get a result.

A big game like this one is likely to get the home fans up and that will subsequently get the travelling support going as well.

Carrick feels that the 2,000-plus that are heading down with them from the North East can be the difference.