Michael Carrick heaps praise on in-form Middlesbrough man after Bristol City draw

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has praised Chuba Akpom as he established himself as a key player under the new boss.

Akpom is a man in form and has taken his game to a new level under Carrick after scoring this third in three games.

The latest, a goal against Bristol Ciy, was the striker’s seventh of the season and despite talk of a move away in the summer, he has shown his quality.

As mentioned, he has looked even better in recent weeks with Carrick deploying him as a hybrid number ten which is paying dividends for Akpom and the team.

Speaking to Teeside Live about his striker’s transformation, Carrick said: “We all have different opinions and see different things. I just saw something in Chuba to think he might suit that role.

“I’m not set on a certain system. It’s just trying to play to the players’ strengths, and that’s kind of where he’s fallen in and he’s doing great.”

Carrick went on to explain that the role Akpom has is getting him into good areas, which he needs if he’s to continue scoring goals: Chuba has done great – he’s enjoying himself.

“He’s found that role where he’s getting freedom and on the end of things in the box, so long may that continue.”

This draw means Middlesbrough are one point above the bottom three in 20th with a big game against Blackpool in midweek.

The Verdict

This was arguably Boro’s best performance under Carrick which is all the more frustrating that they didn’t come away with a win.

However, with Akpom in good goalscoring form, and a hatful of chances being created, Carrick will be satisfied knowing that his team are heading in the right direction.

For Akpom, this is a huge transformation after seemingly being ignored by Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock and vindicates some of the free they paid for him in 2020.

A missing link for Boro in recent years has been a consistent goalscorer and with Akpom, they may have found themselves one.