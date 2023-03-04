Michael Carrick has just hours to make these 2 Middlesbrough player decisions pre-Reading

Middlesbrough will be expected to pick up three points when they take on Reading this afternoon.

Michael Carrick has been very ambitious and adventurous in his team selection since replacing Chris Wilder in the dugout on Teesside, and there will be a need to rotate the squad over the course of the second tier’s remaining fixtures.

Boro have been fairly settled in their starting XIs over the last few months and that has enabled players to build relationships on the pitch which has definitely increased their potency in the attacking third.

There are a few fitness issues for Carrick to contend with in selecting a side to take on the Royals, but given the different kind of test that Paul Ince’s men provide there may also be some alterations to the side.

Carrick will be aiming to keep every player in the group on board to retain high levels of buy-in from now until the end of the season and squad rotation can be a way of achieving that.

Here, we have taken a look at two decisions that Carrick has just hours to make ahead of this afternoon’s match…

Isaiah Jones or Marcus Forss

Forss has been a revelation on the right flank in the last few months, but given his ability and unique skillset, Carrick may be tempted to throw Jones in for a start.

The 23-year-old is a match-winner when onsong and could be crucial in key moments between now and the end of the season.

Jones is a very different kind of wide player to Forss and could surprise the Royals when they have been preparing to nullify the Finland international.

Jones could have a big say on proceedings from the bench if he does not start the game, but with Reading so poor on the road this season there is a chance that Carrick sees the match as an opportunity to shake things up.

Aaron Ramsey or Riley McGree

McGree has been one of Boro’s most consistent players this season and he has become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the division.

That said, Aaron Ramsey has shown bags of promise in the second tier already this season and will be desperate to nail down a starting berth under Carrick having been so important for Norwich City in the first half of the campaign.

Similar to Jones, Ramsey is a very different type of player to McGree with his directness and in that could shock the Royals if he comes in for a start.

The wide areas have been crucial in Boro’s rise up the table and Ramsey could benefit from linking up with Ryan Giles on the left flank.