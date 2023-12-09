Highlights Matthew Hoppe's return to Middlesbrough has come at an awkward time as he is currently unregistered to play in the Championship.

Michael Carrick has given an update on the future of Matthew Hoppe at Middlesbrough.

The forward returned to the club earlier this week after the end of his loan spell with MLS side San Jose Earthquakes.

Hoppe was sent out on loan last summer as part of a temporary deal with the US club, but the end of the season across the Atlantic has seen him return to the Riverside.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time with the Championship side since making the switch in the summer of 2022, having joined from Spanish outfit Mallorca.

The American has made just six league appearances for Boro, all of which came as a substitute, having also been loaned out to Scottish side Hibernian earlier this year.

Next steps for Matthew Hoppe

Carrick has explained that Hoppe’s arrival back at the Riverside has come at an awkward time for the club, as he is currently unregistered to play in the Championship.

The Middlesbrough boss revealed that a decision has yet to be made on what the future holds for the forward.

“It’s awkward timing for him because there is nothing Matthew can do until January,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“He is here and back training with us, staying fit.

“We’ll then have to see what’s next for him.”

Hoppe’s time in MLS saw him play seven times, contributing two goals, as the San Jose Earthquakes earned an underwhelming 16th place finish.

His previous stint on loan at Hibernian saw him feature nine times in the Scottish Premiership, including three starts, where he scored and assisted one time each.

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, Hoppe will have on Carrick’s side in the second half of the season.

But his record while out on loan does not inspire confidence that the US international will become an important part of the manager’s first team plans.

Middlesbrough league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Boro will be aiming to earn another top six finish after coming fourth in the table last year.

Carrick has earned a lot of praise for his management of the Teesside outfit, having led the team from a relegation battle to a play-off place after taking over midway through the previous campaign.

Middlesbrough have struggled to maintain competitiveness this season, but the 41-year-old is still a popular figure among supporters for the work he is doing.

Next up for Boro is a clash with second place Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Hoppe’s Middlesbrough future

Hoppe has failed to meet expectations since arriving at Middlesbrough last year.

He was unable to make much of an impact in his limited game time at the Riverside, and his subsequent loan spells haven’t done much to showcase his talent.

It is unlikely that he will play much of a role for Carrick’s side in the second half of the campaign.

Another loan deal appears the smartest option at this stage, though Boro should also be open to a permanent offer if one arrives as his future lies elsewhere.