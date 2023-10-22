Highlights Michael Carrick delighted with Morgan Rogers' first goal for Middlesbrough, emphasizing its importance for the team's winning form and the young forward's progress.

Carrick expects more from Rogers in the future and believes goals like this can have a massive impact on his performance for the rest of the season.

Middlesbrough's recent form has helped them climb the Championship table, with their aim set on promotion to the Premier League, and Rogers' consistency in scoring goals will be crucial to their success.

Michael Carrick has expressed his delight at Morgan Rogers scoring his first goal for Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Rogers came off the bench to secure all three points for Boro against Birmingham City. An 89th minute strike proved enough to separate the two teams, in a game in which Carrick’s side created the majority of chances.

Rogers joined the Championship side over the summer, signing from Manchester City for a reported £4 million.

The 21-year-old bagged the winner to secure his first goal from 10 league appearances this season, moving Middlesbrough up to 13th in the table.

What has Michael Carrick said about Morgan Rogers’ first Middlesbrough goal?

Carrick claimed that it was a huge goal for the team, in order to keep up their winning form, let alone for the young forward.

The Boro manager revealed how delighted he is to see Rogers hit the back of the net, and that he expects plenty more from the City academy graduate in the future.

“It was a big goal for all of us, not just Morgan,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“It was a big goal to win a game. I’m really pleased for Morgan because he came on to make an impact and did. Goals like that can give you a massive boost and I am sure he will have an impact for the rest of the season.

“But I’m really pleased about the impact from the boys off the bench again, they have all come on and made an impact in different ways. Seny Dieng getting a clean sheet obviously makes it a bit easier too by just needing to score one.”

Middlesbrough earned their fifth league win in a row, as they continue to climb the Championship table.

Boro are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this campaign, but a poor start to the year put the side on the backfoot.

But their form in recent weeks has seen Carrick’s side start to right the ship, with the gap to the play-off places now just two points.

Wins over Southampton, Watford, Cardiff City, Sunderland and Birmingham have now brought the team back into top six contention.

Carrick oversaw a fourth place finish last season, but a 1-0 loss in the play-off semi-finals ended their promotion hopes.

The club will be aiming to go one step further this term in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Next up for Boro is a clash with promotion rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road on 24 October.

Can Morgan Rogers become a consistent goal threat for Middlesbrough?

Rogers has been in and out of the side this season, starting five of their 12 games, making a further five appearances from the bench.

He has now contributed one goal and one assist, and will be hoping to continue providing attacking threat.

If he can add some end product into his game then he will prove a really strong addition to this team.

This has been a real weakness in his play so far in his career, so this is something that he and Carrick are no doubt working hard on trying to improve on the training ground.