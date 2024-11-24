After parting ways with Steve Cooper on Sunday, Leicester City are in the market for a new manager to try and steer them to Premier League safety.

Cooper left the Foxes 16th in the table and firmly in a relegation battle, with a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday proving to be the final straw for the Leicester hierarchy, who decided to pull the trigger.

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Cooper only took charge at the King Power Stadium in the summer following Enzo Maresca's move to Chelsea, but he's already out of a job after Leicester collected a mere 10 points from their opening 12 league games, which some may argue isn't a catastrophic return.

In truth, Cooper was always fighting a losing battle to win over the Foxes faithful, and the Leicester board will have to tread carefully when appointing their new boss.

There's a chance that the City hierarchy could look towards the division below for Cooper's replacement, we look at three current Championship managers who Leicester could poach to help them beat the drop.

Carlos Corberan

It was reported that Leicester were interested in appointing Carlos Corberan before they gave the job to Cooper in the off-season, and they could make a renewed approach to poach the West Brom boss again.

Doing so may be a little trickier to do at the moment with West Brom in the thick of the promotion push, so prizing him away may be more costly now than it would've been in the summer.

Corberan has established himself as one of the best managers in the Championship during his spell at The Hawthorns, and his brand of football has earned him plaudits.

Working under Marcelo Bielsa in years gone by, his high-octane brand of football can be an enjoyable watch at times, but he's also pragmatic enough to know how to win games.

However, West Brom's goal drought at home this season may prove to be a little off-putting.

Michael Carrick

One side who have no such issues scoring goals is Middlesbrough who, led by Michael Carrick, put six past Oxford at the weekend.

If it's an attractive brand of football the Leicester hierarchy are trying to bring to the King Power Stadium, then Carrick could be someone they look at, as it's no secret that his side play some of the best football in the league.

Michael Carrick Middlesbrough Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Games managed Wins Goals scored Points per game 91 45 159 1.66

The former Manchester United midfielder has a great track record in the transfer market, bringing players such as Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Morgan Rogers to Middlesbrough in the past, all of whom went on to play in the top-flight.

One major concern will be how transferrable his brand of football is into the Premier League, as Southampton are finding out currently, and Burnley found out last season.

Liam Manning

Something of a left-field call, but Liam Manning could well be someone Leicester elect to look at if they're interested in a long-term project, but it would appear more likely they'll look for short-term gain.

Manning has shown in recent weeks that he's got his Bristol City side playing good football, and although they were defeated by Burnley at the weekend, that was only their second defeat in 11 league games.

Without the riches some of the other sides in the league have at their disposal, Manning has done a sterling job to get the Robins pushing for the play-offs.

He isn't necessarily a big name in the game, but he was a part of the City Football Group as manager of Lommel a few years ago, meaning that a big organisation could see he was talented, and he's starting to earn his stripes in the second tier - he could be a solid long-term option for Leicester.