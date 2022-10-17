Michael Carrick eyeing up 38-year-old as part of potential Middlesbrough backroom staff

Alex Bruce is being lined-up by Michael Carrick as part of Middlesbrough‘s new-look coaching staff as the ex-Manchester United and England man closes in on the managerial vacancy at the Riverside Stadium, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon account.

Carrick was heavily backed to become Chris Wilder’s replacement on Teesside last week, but talks seemed to have ended without an agreement, with the 41-year-old unsure as to whether he wanted to return to football just yet following his December 2021 departure from Manchester United.

However, following Boro’s 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon – which has left them in the Championship relegation zone – the hierarchy have returned to negotiations with Carrick, and are believed to be closing in on an agreement.

Initial reports have suggested that Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen, who were once experienced and trusty assistants to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, were wanted by Carrick if he does take on the role, but he could now be joined by Bruce instead.

Bruce has recently been in a coaching position himself as he was appointed as a first-team coach at West Brom in February when his father Steve became manager, but departed alongside him last week.

Believed to be a close personal friend of Carrick’s, Bruce could now join him at Boro should the appointment be signed and sealed, with the 38-year-old, a former player at the likes of Hull City and Leeds United during his on-field career, said to be very keen on the move.

The Verdict

It would be quite risky if Bruce was Carrick’s assistant and not the pair of Phelan and Meulensteen as originally mooted.

A similar scenario happened with Jonathan Woodgate during his time as Boro manager in which his right-hand man was Robbie Keane, and the pair lacked experience in a senior coaching capacity to get the club to where they needed and expected to be.

Middlesbrough could be repeating the same mistake should Bruce arrive as Carrick’s assistant, and it certainly appears on paper to be a bit of a comedown from Phelan and Meulensteen.

With the pair being very good friends though, it appears inevitable that a duo of Carrick and Bruce will be lining up on the sidelines in the near future.