Michael Carrick explains tactical approach as he prepares for Middlesbrough’s clash at Hull

Michael Carrick insists he will be flexible with his tactics as he searches for the right formula with his new Middlesbrough side.

The Manchester United legend was named as Chris Wilder’s successor last week and suffered defeat on Saturday in his first game in charge as Boro were beaten by Preston.

Carrick went with a 4-4-2 formation at Deepdale, although Riley McGree would tuck in on the left side, allowing Ryan Giles more freedom to get forward from full-back.

Of course, that didn’t produce the result Boro wanted and Carrick explained to Teesside Live that he will not be stuck to one way of playing moving forward.

“I’m pretty flexible, to be honest. I think now that within games, in possession, out of possession and at certain stages as things are happening, then formations can look very different. I’m not one that really says, ‘That’s the formation we’re playing and we’re going to be sticking with it.

“I think the game moves and positions rotate quite a lot these days. It’s about being flexible enough to take up certain positions at certain stages, if anything.”

Boro are back in action on Tuesday night as they travel to take on a Hull City side that are just three points ahead of them in the table.

Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

The verdict

It’s going to take time before we fully see how Carrick wants his team to play, so fans are probably reading too much into the first game.

Clearly, going by his comments here, he will take time to tweak and change things and it’s very good that he is open-minded and not going to force a style on the squad.

Obviously, it’s about getting results to move away from the relegation zone and Carrick will hope to find the right approach tomorrow to beat Hull.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.