Michael Carrick explains influence of Manchester United legend on his Middlesbrough decision

Michael Carrick has confirmed he had talks with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking the Middlesbrough job.

The Championship outfit made the decision to sack Chris Wilder at the start of the month and the process to find his replacement has been frustrating for all connected to the club.

However, it finally ended this week as Carrick agreed to the job after previous talks had stalled.

This is the former Manchester United man’s first taste of management on a permanent basis, so it’s no surprise he has sought advice from Ferguson after winning plenty of trophies under his guidance at Old Trafford.

“I’ve spoken to him a lot. It’s well documented that he takes real pride in ex-players progressing into coaches or managers and takes pride in helping them as well. He’s certainly done that for me and I really appreciate the advice he’s given me,” he told TalkSPORT.

“He was a huge, huge influence. He improved my game, made me a better person in all sorts of different ways so I’ve got a lot to thank him for.”

The verdict

It makes total sense for Carrick to lean on a legendary figure like Ferguson as he will be able to give him advice and tips that will help him in his managerial journey.

Of course, he would’ve learnt a lot during his playing career from his boss as well, along with the other high-profile managers he played under.

So, it’s an exciting time for Middlesbrough and this is a great opportunity for Carrick to show what he can do.

