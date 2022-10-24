Michael Carrick explains big Middlesbrough decision following appointment

Michael Carrick insists he had no problems with choosing Jonathan Woodgate as his assistant even though he previously managed the club.

The Manchester United legend was finally named as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor yesterday as he prepares to embark on his first full-time role in management.

And, it was also confirmed that he would be joined by Woodgate, with the 42-year-old forming part of the backroom team.

Woodgate has previously managed his boyhood club, who he also played for, but Carrick told Teesside Live that his close relationship with the ex-England international and his knowledge of Boro made it an easy call.

“Bringing Jonathan in was a no-brainer for me. I’ve known Jonathan for a long time and we get on really well. We’ve had a lot of conversations over the last week or two and we’re both really looking forward to getting to work.

“He’s immensely passionate about the football club and absolutely loves his football. He’s very knowledgeable and detailed about how he goes about his work. I’m really excited to work with him, learn from him, pick his brains, and hopefully together we can bring this club forward.”

The verdict

Even though things didn’t go to plan for Woodgate as the main man, he is still well regarded as a coach so this could be a smart move.

Crucially though, it’s all about Carrick. He has come in and he needs to bring in staff that he knows and trusts, with his comments showing that Woodgate fits the bill.

Another backroom appointment is expected and it will be interesting to see how the new regime do as they inherit a talented squad that are struggling.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.