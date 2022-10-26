Michael Carrick drops Middlesbrough transfer hint ahead of January window

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has indicated he will use his connections at Manchester United to help bolster his squad in the New Year.

The 41-year-old was named as Chris Wilder’s successor at the Riverside Stadium this week and whilst the focus is on picking up results in the short-term, Carrick also has an eye on the January window, which will be his first chance to strengthen the squad.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, the new Boro chief made it clear that he wants fresh additions and he didn’t deny the fact he could look to Manchester United to see if any signings are possible.

“It depends who is expensive or not, they might give me a couple of cheap deals! That’s part of football isn’t it? Who you know and building relationships and trust.

“Hopefully we’ll take good players whether it’s to sign them or on loan and they’re going to trust us looking after their players and players are going to want to come here and play because they see us doing things a certain way.”

Carrick made over 450 appearances for United and also had a spell on the coaching staff and in temporary charge of the side.

The verdict

As Carrick says, this is part of football and the fact he has plenty of contacts, and is respected by younger players, was one of the advantages to his appointment.

We have seen many clubs take advantage of the loan system in recent years, including Nottingham Forest as they won promotion last season.

So, of course Carrick is going to try and bring some real quality to the club but his only focus now will be on getting the victories they need to climb the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.